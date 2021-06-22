Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:AEMD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 22,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.