Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report sales of $577.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.64 million and the lowest is $575.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

AMG stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,333. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

