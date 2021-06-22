Zacks: Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

