Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Truist upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.24. 979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,940. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.