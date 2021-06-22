Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter.
EQNR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. 2,215,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,204,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $13,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares during the last quarter.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.
