Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.82 Million

Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post sales of $632.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $648.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $263.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

