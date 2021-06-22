Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

