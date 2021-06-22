Zacks: Brokerages Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,266. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

