Zacks: Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.22. IntriCon posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 million, a PE ratio of -521.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

