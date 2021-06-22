Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

