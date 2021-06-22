Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. PPG Industries reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.49. 33,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,142. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.14 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.