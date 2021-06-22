Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report sales of $93.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $110.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 799.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $451.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $141,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

