Zacks Investment Research Lowers Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUYTY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CUYTY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

