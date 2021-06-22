Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Hold

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flowserve is poised to benefit from shareholder-friendly policies, a solid liquidity position, cost-savings actions and the Flowserve 2.0 strategy. Exiting the first quarter, the company had total available liquidity of $1.4 billion. Its solid backlog of $1.9 billion exiting the first quarter is reflective of impressive growth opportunities. Moreover, improved bookings in several of the company’s end markets are likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the coronavirus outbreak-induced market downturn is a major concern for the company. Also, realignment expenses have been affecting its near-term financials. Forex woes might affect the company’s performance in the quarters ahead. In addition, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. 5,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,846. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flowserve by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

