Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SMLP stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

