ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.14 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $83,386.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00107628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00155038 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.38 or 0.99669795 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 19,862,274 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

