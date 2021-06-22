Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $29,755,465.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. BP PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

