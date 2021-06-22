ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 2,300 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00.

ZI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,717. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,295.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

