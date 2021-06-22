Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Head to Head Contrast

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Zumiez alerts:

This table compares Zumiez and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 10.93% 23.52% 12.60% Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zumiez and Digital Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $990.65 million 1.16 $76.23 million $3.05 14.66 Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zumiez and Digital Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 2 1 0 2.33 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zumiez presently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Zumiez shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zumiez beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.