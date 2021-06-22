Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 129,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,267,372 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $17.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Zuora alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.