$0.22 EPS Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 141,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

