$0.61 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 771.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 82,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,996. The firm has a market cap of $787.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.