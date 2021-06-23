$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $26.75 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $674.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.