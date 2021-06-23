$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

AX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56. Axos Financial has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

