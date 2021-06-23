$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $881.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $636,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,805. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.83. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

