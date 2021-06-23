$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $209.95. 3,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.34. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

