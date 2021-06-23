$1.52 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.71. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,420%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. 2,604,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.45.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

