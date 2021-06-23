-$1.56 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.29. 6,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

