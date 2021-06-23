100,000 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Bought by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,673,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,862,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,360. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.