$102.96 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report $102.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.52 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $460.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.
GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95.
About GCM Grosvenor
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.
