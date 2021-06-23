10,700 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Capri by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.