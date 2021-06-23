11,250 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ford Motor by 963.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,863 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 178,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 218,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

