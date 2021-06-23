$13.79 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $13.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $16.96 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $13.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $57.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $64.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.32 million, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,279,205. The firm has a market cap of $885.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 200,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

