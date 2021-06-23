132,982 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 132,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,970,000. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 4.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.09. 3,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

