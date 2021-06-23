13,915 Shares in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,097 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,892 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SYKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

