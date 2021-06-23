1,539 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,106. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

