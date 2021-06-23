$158.38 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $158.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.92 million and the highest is $163.93 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $136.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $795.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.93 million to $860.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $964.60 million, with estimates ranging from $895.31 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 228,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,850. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

