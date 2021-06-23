1,588 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,497,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,467,000 after purchasing an additional 107,607 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.
Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
