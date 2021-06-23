1,588 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,497,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,467,000 after purchasing an additional 107,607 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

