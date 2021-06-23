16,177 Shares in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Hooker Furniture as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOFT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $436.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

