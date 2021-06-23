17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.81

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,759,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,149,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,857,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

