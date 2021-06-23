17,039 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,796. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

