1,779,316 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,779,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,556,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.95% of Sana Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $702,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $15,689,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $334,284,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.