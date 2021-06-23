$185.56 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report sales of $185.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.10 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $775.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $866.77 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 10,340,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158,455. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

