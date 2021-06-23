200,000 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Bought by Akre Capital Management LLC

Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000. ThredUp accounts for 0.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of ThredUp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,885. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

