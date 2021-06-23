2,044 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $266.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

