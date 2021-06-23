$206.87 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post $206.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.90 million and the lowest is $201.79 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $165.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $883.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.33 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRPL. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.28. 17,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,749.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

