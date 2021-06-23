21,780 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Aflac comprises 0.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 112,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,107. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

