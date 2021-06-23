$233.03 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce sales of $233.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.60 million. GoPro reported sales of $134.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.55 on Friday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,361 shares of company stock worth $3,189,918 in the last 90 days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

