25,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of CFVIU stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 11,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

