26,804 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $811.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

